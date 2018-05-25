BELMONT — The Police Department will host its annual bike rodeo on Saturday, June 2, from 3-6 p.m. at the Belmont Mill.

The event will focus on teaching youngsters about helpful bicycling skills and safety precautions.

There will be a bike skills and agility course, games, bike and helmet safety checks, an obstacle course and helmet giveaways.

Belmont Police Capt. Richard Mann said the focus on bicycle safety in Belmont starts when students are young.

“We try to bring the message that being aware of traffic and wearing a helmet are biking essentials,” Mann said. “At the rodeo (children) can play games, get a maintenance check by a bike mechanic, officers will check for proper helmet fit and give your child a new helmet if needed.”

Mann also pointed out that the law requires bicyclists on the roadway to follow the same rules and responsibilities as motorists. “There are two main types of crashes: the most common (falls), and the most serious (the ones with vehicles). Regardless of the reason for the crash, prevention is the name of the game,” Mann said.

Mann also said that it’s important that people ride the right-size bike. “If it’s too big, it’s harder to control the bike. Ride a bike that works,” he added, “It really doesn’t matter how well you ride if the brakes don’t work. Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others, like a bike helmet, bright clothing (during the day), reflective gear, and a white front light and red rear light and reflectors on your bike (at night, or when visibility is poor). Ride one per seat, with both hands on the handlebars, unless signaling a turn. Carry all items in a backpack or strapped to the back of the bike.”

Other safety tips Mann mentioned include tucking and tying shoelaces and pant legs so they don’t get caught in the bike chain; plan your route as if driving a vehicle on the road; choose routes with less traffic and slower speeds; focus and be alert to the road and all surrounding traffic; bike riders also need to heed street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car.

He also urged motorists to give cyclists room — not to pass them too closely.