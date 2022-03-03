BELMONT—Over the past few years, police departments have become increasingly active in politics. Multiple New Hampshire municipalities have been caught breaking the rules of their new political arenas by concerned citizens, who have filed complaints to the attorney general's office. Some of these complaints resulted in written responses, two in the form of Cease and Desist letters. One of these Cease and Desist letters found its way to Mark Lewandoski, chief of the Belmont Police Department, and resulted in a controversial ballot birthed from warrant Article 33 of the Belmont town warrant.
Prior to its amendment on February 5th during he town's deliberative session, article 33 was written as
“To see if the town of Belmont, New Hampshire, will vote to Terminate the Appointment of Mark Lewandoski as chief of the Belmont Police Department pursuant to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Cease and Desist order of November 4, 2021, condemning his actions and indicating he induced his subordinates to engage in criminal conduct in violation of electioneering law, thereby undermining public confidence in the integrity of law enforcement.”
During the deliberative session, voters amended the article to remove all text after the word “department,” thus eliminating any mention of the Cease and Desist order, much to the chagrin of Charles Gravenhorst, the Belmont resident behind the warrant article's petition.
The removal of this half of the article made the ballot “null and void” Gravenhorst said at the deliberative session last month, “it now fails to inform the public.”
After noticing a substantial rise in taxes, Gravenhorst found himself more engaged with local government to see where his money was being spent. In 2020, Gravenhorst noticed fliers and a brochure highlighting the reasons the town needed a new $3.5 million dollar police station and a message that “every vote counts” written under the photograph of a local K9 officer.
“This was not an objective, neutral informational mailer,” Gravenhorst asserted. “This was a marketing device. Right around the same time, I started seeing the big 12 by 14 'vote for article 2' signs all over the place.”
In 2020, Article 2 was the appropriation of funds for the new department building.
“In particular, one caught my attention because one of these signs was right smack in the middle of the library front lawn. I know that's illegal.”
Gravenhorst dug deeper and found that the town had paid for the mailers, fliers and brochure, and had worked with the police department's marketing team to do so. They did not however, provide funding for the signs.
Prior to the selectboard's work session on January 9, 2020, town administrator Jeanne Beaudin invited Lewandoski and the “marketing team” for the new police department to attend. At the session, attendees discussed the cost of printing and distributing the materials.
Beaudin defended the brochure and mailers, stating that they were not explicitly advocating for Article 2.
“It was put out to provide information to the voters as to why a new building was necessary,” Beaudin said. “We stand by the fact that nothing in the brochures was inappropriate.”
Gravenhorst disagreed.
“If you had put the incumbent selectman on there with it with a thing under it saying 'come vote' and you didn't put his opposition on there, everyone would scream bloody murder,” Gravenhorst said. “You only put one side of the question there. Don't tell me that doesn't constitute marketing.”
The signs, arguing for support of article two, were put up by police officers under instruction from Lewandoski in an email sent on Feburary 29, 2020. Lewandoski also encouraged subordinate officers to “talk with everyone they know that will support this and get them to the poles on the 10th. We need all the yes votes we can muster to get over the 3/5ths margin.”
After Gravenhorst gained access to these emails and town minutes, he filed a complaint to the attorney general's office that Lewandoski was in violation of RSA659:44-a: Electioneering by Public Employees.
The result was a November 4, 2021 Cease and Desistletter sent directly to Lewandoski, The Cease and Desistorder stated that neither the brochure nor the postcard constitute explicit advocacy, but acknowledged that there were some problems with the department's conduct.
“Rather, these elements are more likely evidence of 'implicit advocacy,' the regulation of which has been recognized by courts as being unconstitutional,” the letter read.
As for the chief's instructions to subordinates to reach out to voters and put up signs, the letter found the chief not guilty of electioneering because he does not technically count as a public employee under the electioneering statute due to two exceptions. The first is “ a person appointed by the chief executive legislative body of the public”. Lewandoski fit into this first exception due to his appointment by the select board, which is considered an executive body. The second exception was “persons whose duties imply a confidential relationship to the public employer.
However, Lewandoski's subordinates, can fall under the definition of public employees in this case. the letter stated that Lewandoski's email “raise significant concerns of Propriety. Particularly troubling is the use of police resources—public resources – to advocate for Article #2.”
The letter's analysis continued, stating that the Attorney General's office understands that government can use public funds to support its own measures, but that police departments rely on public confidence and that these actions could erode the public's trust in the department.
The letter concluded that Lewandoski's statements “promoted subordinate officers to possibly engage in electioneering.”
As a result, the AG's office ordered the department to Cease and Desistfrom engaging in any actions that would raise these types of concerns. The department was also ordered to submit a remediation plan. The department did so successfully, and the matter was concluded.
For town administrator Jeanne Beaudin, that seemed to be enough.
“I do not feel that it should erode public trust,” Beaudin said. “We’ve addressed any of the concerns that were raised, relative to our town's personnel.”
As for Ballot 33, even if the entire town voted in favor of it, Beaudin stated that it does not have the power to actually remove Lewandoski from his position, as he was appointed by the select board not voters.
“While we found some things were done wrong in Belmont, we didn't find anything that would result in criminal charges,” said New Hampshire associate attorney general Anne Edwards, who authored the Cease and Desist order. “We aren't bringing criminal charges against the subordinate officers, but we wanted to make sure the guard rails were very clear.”
Edwards stated that the incident in Belmont is not isolated, and is part of a recent trend of police stations and other municipalities receiving electioneering complaints throughout New Hampshire. Edwards shared two more letters with the Sun as evidence of this trend.
The first was a warning letter to the Barnstead Police Department sent out November 4, 2021 addressing a complaint regarding the department's hosting of a Women for Trump event during the 2020 election at the Barnstead police station. The letter did not conclude with a Cease and Desistorder, but a warning that the department should operate with more due diligence in the future.
“When a police department actively seeks the endorsement of a presidential campaign, as in this case, it is troubling because it creates questions about the agency's ability to enforce laws dispassionately,” the letter read.
The second document shared with the Sun was a Cease and Desist order sent to the Milford Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Service for blatantly advocating for a town warrant article on their official Facebook pages. The letter concluded that “these individuals who had access to and administrative privileges over their respective department's Facebook pages, are subject to the electioneering prohibition under RSA 659;44-a.”
The department's attorney, John Rattigan “represented that none of the four police officers were aware of the electioneering prohibitions under RSA659;44-a.”
In lieu of punishment, the departments in question were told to “Cease and Desistfrom engaging in further electioneering by public employees.”
Edwards stated that these types of incursions are a recent phenomena.
“In the last six months or so, suddenly this issue has arisen for really the first time with police departments moving forward on promoting or opposing issues that are on the ballot,” Edwards said, citing an uptick in civic and electoral engagement throughout the United States.
“This was a new type of challenge starting last fall. We issued a similar letter to the town of Milford, we have two more that are going out soon to a city and another town, we’re going to revise another letter we sent out. This is in fairness to police chiefs as this is a new issue for them that they were dealing with.”
