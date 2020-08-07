CONCORD – Jon Daigle, Jr., 33, of Belmont, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire announced Friday.
According to a statement issued by U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray, the Belmont Police Department in December 2019 received a report that two people were using drugs in a parked car outside a convenience store. Officers responded and identified Daigle and another person as the occupants of the vehicle. In plain view, the officers observed drug paraphernalia in the car. Officers seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Officers searched the car later that day and found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and mail addressed to various people in Laconia, Gilford, and Meredith (including checks made out to people who were not occupants of the vehicle), a USPS mail tote, and a lock pick set.
On Jan. 15, 2020, the Bedford Police Department began an investigation into mail stolen from a community mailroom. A surveillance camera in the mailroom showed that, on January 12, 2020, Daigle was captured on video as he picked the lock to the mailroom, entered the room, rummaged through various packages, and left with a handful of mail.
On various occasions between January and April 2020, the statement said, Daigle and his co-conspirator altered stolen checks and cashed or attempted to cash them at various banks in New Hampshire. Some of the checks were stolen from the community mailroom in Bedford and also from mailboxes in Manchester. Daigle and a co-conspirator attempted in April to use a stolen driver’s license to cash a check at a credit union.
They were arrested later that month by Manchester Police, who seized the vehicle being used and obtained a search warrant. They found over $16,000 in stolen checks, stolen credit cards, the stolen driver’s license used at the credit union, and various other pieces of stolen mail.
Daigle is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.
“Bank fraud causes real harm to individuals as well as financial institutions,” Murray said in his statement. “The harm is compounded when criminals interfere with the U.S. Mail to facilitate their schemes. We will continue to work closely with U.S. Postal Inspection Service and all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who engage in this type of criminal activity”
The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Belmont Police Department, the Bedford Police Department, and the Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. Konesky.
