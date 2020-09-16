CONCORD – Former Belmont resident Nicholas Murphy, 32, has been indicted by the New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury in connection with the death of his mother, Pamela Murphy, in Belmont, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office.
Nicholas Murphy was indicted for alternative counts of second-degree murder, one for knowingly causing the death of Pamela Murphy on March 16, according to a press release by the AG's office. One count charges him with beating and cutting her head and neck multiple times; the other alleges he recklessly caused her death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by beating and cutting her head and neck multiple times. Nicholas Murphy also was indicted on a count of falsifying physical evidence,
Murphy continues to be held without bail. The charges and allegations set forth in the indictments are accusations, and Nicholas Murphy is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.