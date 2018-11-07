CONCORD (AP) – New Hampshire voters have approved amending the state Constitution to establish a new right to privacy in the information age.

The amendment will create a right to "live free from governmental intrusion in private or personal information."

Supporters argued that the founding fathers could not have known about today's technology. Opponents said the language was vague and would create problems for lawyers and judges trying to interpret it.

Voters also approved amending the state Constitution to give taxpayers greater standing to sue the government.

The amendment allows any taxpayer who is registered to vote to sue local or state governments alleging misuse of public funds.

Both amendments required approval of two-thirds of the voters.

The taxpayer standing proposal was in response to a 2014 state Supreme Court ruling in which a former member of the state Board of Education was blocked from challenging newly created education tax credits. The court found that Bill Duncan lacked standing to bring the suit because he had not demonstrated personal injury.

Opponents of the amendment argued that the change could burden courts with a flood of litigation. Supporters argued that courts as far back as 1863 allowed taxpayers to file such suits because they had legitimate interests in how their tax dollars were spent.

