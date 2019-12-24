Julie Osood and Janet Schurko, members of the Moultonborough Women’s Club, bring mittens and hats to the Meredith Village Savings Bank for children in the area. MWC members have been donating handmade and store bought mittens and hats traditionally for about 25 years. Janet Schurko has many MWC members knitting all year round for this cause, which is much loved and appreciated by the children who receive these every year. The club also has another project where they fill a pickup truck of new toys for children in need.
