ROBERT MacLEOD

PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center is a community health center with locations in Bristol and Plymouth and has been providing high-quality, patient-centered primary care since 1998. As a special type of community health center known as a federally qualified health center, Mid-State offers medical, dental, behavioral health, and substance use disorder treatment services to nearly 12,000 patients. Mid-State strives to find innovative ways to meet the needs of the communities they serve. In 2020, they added onsite diagnostic imaging and psychiatry services via telehealth; and in 2021, they made COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available. In the spirit of service to their community, they recently opened Little Antlers Learning Center.

Mid-State’s childcare program was established 15 years ago as a workforce recruitment tool and employee benefit for providers and staff. In 2020, a community feasibility assessment identified that only 25 percent of infants and toddlers had access to licensed childcare services. The center knew something had to be done to help the hardworking families in the area, so their team got to work building relationships with federal, state, and local partners to expand access to childcare and economic opportunities for the greater Plymouth area.

