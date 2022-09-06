PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center is a community health center with locations in Bristol and Plymouth and has been providing high-quality, patient-centered primary care since 1998. As a special type of community health center known as a federally qualified health center, Mid-State offers medical, dental, behavioral health, and substance use disorder treatment services to nearly 12,000 patients. Mid-State strives to find innovative ways to meet the needs of the communities they serve. In 2020, they added onsite diagnostic imaging and psychiatry services via telehealth; and in 2021, they made COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available. In the spirit of service to their community, they recently opened Little Antlers Learning Center.
Mid-State’s childcare program was established 15 years ago as a workforce recruitment tool and employee benefit for providers and staff. In 2020, a community feasibility assessment identified that only 25 percent of infants and toddlers had access to licensed childcare services. The center knew something had to be done to help the hardworking families in the area, so their team got to work building relationships with federal, state, and local partners to expand access to childcare and economic opportunities for the greater Plymouth area.
As a result of years of steadfast planning and collaboration, on July 28, they celebrated the grand opening of their new, state-of-the-art facility — Little Antlers Learning Center (Little Antlers) — to serve as the early learning home for more than 60 children, ages 6-weeks to 6-years-old, in Central New Hampshire. Fifty-one percent of its slots will serve low- and moderate-income households.
Spacious, airy, and easily accessible to families at 742 Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, the newly renovated 8,400 square foot facility has solar panels, an HVAC system, indoor and outdoor play areas, a garden, and a stunning backdrop of the White Mountains.
The name “Little Antlers” was thought up by clever health center staff member, Colleen, and quickly ascended to the top of the list as the community favorite. Colleen’s infant daughter, the center’s youngest learner and unofficial mascot, donned antlers to inaugurate the organization’s first day. Other participants in commencement festivities included representatives from the Offices of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster; Executive Councilor Joseph D. Kenney; Mid-State employees, family, and friends; local business owners; and WMUR host Fred Kocher, who was eager to plant a seed in the illustrious garden.
To date, Mid-State has obtained a variety of funding for the $3.2 million construction project, including Congressionally Directed Spending secured by Senator Jeanne Shaheen; grants by the Northern Border Regional Commission; Community Development tax credits and two block grants; tax credit commitments through Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, Bank of New Hampshire, Northway Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Orchard Medical Management, Anagnost Companies, and the Grappone Auto Group; construction financing through Bank of New Hampshire; a USDA Rural Development loan; and sponsorship from Grafton County. Community fundraising efforts will continue through the “Building the Next Generation” capital campaign, with the goal of raising $550,000.
Audrey Goudie, director of Philanthropy, stated that the massive community effort “allows parents to get back to work, or stay at work, knowing that their child is safe, comfortable, and having a great time. To assist these families and children to be well-positioned for a healthy future is a nice layer on top of our integrated health care approach.”
