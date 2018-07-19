To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for the choice made by the editors of this newspaper to allow the Navy SEALS picture taken by Alan MacRae to grace the front page of Tuesday’s edition. I was mesmerized by the sight of a German shepard cradled by one of our finest as they descended from a helicopter. I hope Alan’s picture gets picks up by the AP.
As the creator of Laconia’s BOW WOW Fest with benefits to local police K-9’s, it comes as no surprise I am especially fond of service dogs. Given the amount of acrimony and violence imbedded in local, national and international news coverage, a charitable event such as this one in our backyard is cause for cheers and two thumbs up.
Thank you for this brief respite.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
