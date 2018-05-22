WASHINGTON, D.C. — William James Finno of Meredith is among more than 300 Vietnam veterans who will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory Program on June 16.
The program honors Vietnam veterans whose lives were cut short as a result of their service after they returned home.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will play host to more than 2,000 attendees at the ceremony which will take place on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where each 2018 honoree’s name will be read aloud.
This year, 344 service members, including three from New Hampshire, will be honored during the ceremony. The master of ceremonies will be Capt. Denis Faherty, USN (Ret.).
William Finno, May 8, 1945 – Aug. 3, 2011, served in the U.S. Navy.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight, said Jim Knotts, president and chief executive officer of the Fund. "Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans."
The plaque that honors the veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004. It reads: "In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice."
In Memory began in 1999 and has since honored more than 3,200 veterans. The In Memory Honor Roll has a remembrance page for each veteran and is online at www.vvmf.org/honor-roll.
The 2018 inductees will be added to the Honor Roll after the June ceremony.
