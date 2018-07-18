As organizers and members of the Meredith 250th Committee, we wanted to provide a post-game recap of the July 14th softball event held at Prescott Field in Meredith.
MVP – All the businesses and organizations that provided their time and donations to make the event a success: High Mountain Catering, Meredith 250th Committee members, Meredith American Legion, Meredith Parks & Recreation, Meredith Rotary, Meredith Hannaford, Middleton Building Supply - Meredith, Moultonborough Aubuchon Hardware, Winnipesaukee Muskrats Baseball League.
Runs – Anyone who can do so the day after the game! Kudos to all who played and took one for the team.
Final Score – 15-10 in favor of the Meredith Rotarians (aka The Rots) buoyed up by Rotarian Carl Johnson’s advice “Don’t bend down unless you have to!”
Errors – None! We hope everyone had a goofy, fun-filled, community feel good “Day at the Park”!
Brian and Lynn Krautz
Sandwich
