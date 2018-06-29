GILFORD — Winnipesaukee Marine Construction bills itself as the oldest marine construction company on the state’s largest lake.
In its 51 years in business the company has built or repaired hundreds of docks, boathouses, breakwaters and piers in both shoreline areas and on the lake’s many islands.
One person who has been around to see it all is Patricia Scribner, vice president and treasurer, who along with her late husband, Ralph, started the company in 1967. It was sold in 1976 to the Roberts family, but she has remained as one of its key employees.
Today the company is busier than ever with 10 year-round employees and a fleet of five barges operating on the lake, a large pile-driving crane and a hydraulic compactor at its disposal.
“We do all kinds of dock work and help our customers with the permit process so that they know it’s being done right,” said Scribner, who said the company takes pride in the reputation for doing good work for its customers.
Building to last on Lake Winnipesaukee requires knowledge of the lake and the company has that in spades with its experienced workers, including Mark Jensen, a foreman who has been with the company for 40 years.
Jensen started with the company when he was attending Alton High School and worked summers and weekends.
“I grew up on the lake so it was the natural thing to do. My dad ran Boulder Lodge Cottages and my brother ran a restaurant in Alton,’’ said Jensen.
It’s a year-round job but it’s very weather dependent. “There are days when it’s just too rough and windy to take the barges out on the lake,” said Jensen.
The company’s pile driving system ensures a stable foundation for all types of construction. “By hammering piers deep into the subsurface soil, down to bed rock, customers can know that their boathouse, dock system and tie off posts will be stable and secure for years."
He said that in some areas with strong seasonal rough water it may be impossible to install permanent docks and only seasonal docks may be permitted.
One of the company’s barges is a 1940 military style landing craft that still provides a reliable transportation platform for dump trucks, septic system trucks and other large vehicles.
Another long-term employee is Ralph Scribner Jr., who said that the company has been called on to pull boats off from rocks and recover airplanes that had crashed in the lake.
He said that the airplanes that were recovered were first located by Dive Winnipesaukee from Wolfeboro and had to be pulled from fairly deep parts of the lake.
Patricia Scribner has seen many changes around the lake since the 1960s.
“It’s altogether different. There used to be a lot of family-owned cottage colonies and most of them are gone. And there are condominiums where you never thought you’d see them,” said Scribner.
She misses the families that used to be her customers. “It was a good time. They were friendly and a lot of fun to work with. It’s not the same without them,” said Scribner.
