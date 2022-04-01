LACONIA — Leo “Bud” Boisoneault Jr., 81, of Laconia, passed away on March 30, 2022 in the Pine Rock Manor in Warner, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 27, 1940 in Woburn, MA, son of the late Leo and Marie (Blundell) Boisoneault. Leo proudly served in the National Guard as a medic. While living in Woburn and Derry, he worked at Sylvania, ITT, and later Digital Electronics where he retired. He assisted with the Peabody Funeral Home Ambulance services in its day. Leo was a member of the Masonic Temple in Derry, Lincoln and Tilton. He also served for many years as a Shriner. Leo loved trains and worked for the Hobo Railroad in the Lincoln, and Meredith, stations as a Railroad Conductor and IT technician. He also loved flying and had his pilot’s license. He will be remembered as kind and humorous soul that loved to make people laugh. Leo loved his family and friends dearly.
He is survived by a son, Dennis Boisoneault; two daughters, Carissa Lynn and LeAnne Martinez; seven grandchildren, Shawn Hersey, Dawn Hersey, Derek Martinez, Kayla Martinez, Alyssa Boisoneault, Kristen Boisoneault, and Amanda Boisoneault; one sister, Rita Wiggin; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Linda (Weeks) Boisoneault in 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 4 – 6 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
