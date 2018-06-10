High School boys lacrosse DIII championship
Sachems succumb to undefeated Hopkinton
Laconia got out to a fast start on Saturday but were overmatched by the quick strike offense of Hopkinton. The Sachems took a 1-0 lead on a rip from Jake Steele just 1:23 into the game. Laconia then struggled to find open shots and had some unforced errors and mental mistakes that gave the Hawks and extra offensive opportunities. Corey Breault netted a wraparound with 5:25 to go and Laconia never led again. Hopkinton scored the next 4 goals in under 4 minutes to take a 5-1 lead into the second quarter. Laconia started the 2nd quarter the same as the first, when Jake Steele got one back and cut the lead to 3, giving hope to the Sachem Nation in attendance and those listening back home! Both teams made mistakes and the physicality picked up. Laconia committed a penalty that gave the Hawks a man advantage, which they cashed in on at the 2:40 mark on a rip from Joe Sawitzki. Parker Minor found the back of the net just 1:26 later, bringing the Sachems closer, but the Hawks matched that one in just 14 seconds, ending the half up 7-3
The 3rd quarter opened with the Hawks getting goals in transition and on man-up opportunities. Hopkinton raced out to a 10-3 lead nearing the end of the 3rd quarter before Riley Roy lit the lamp for Laconia with 1:16 left. But with 16 seconds to play Hopkinton answered and put it out of reach. The 4th quarter was split on goals as Laconia got the final 2 and seemed to turn the momentum but it was too little too late for our boys.
Colby Quiet led all scorers with 4, Jake Tomlinson added 3, Joe Sawiitzki chipped in 2 for the Hawks. Laconia was led by Jake Steele with a hat trick and Riley Roy added a pair. The boys played well and to lose only two games in a season to the same team, you know the better team won. We spoke with Andy Paronto after the match and the emotions were still raw: “We did some foolish things; uncharacteristic errors. Maybe the scope of the moment got to us and that led to some man-up opportunities. They also got some transition goals and we knew if we gave up transition goals to them it would be a long afternoon.” He was happy with some of the game plan execution. “I thought we did a great job off faceoff draws and I think we had a plan and we executed it. Offensively we had some good execution and got the first goal of the game but had some other looks that just weren’t there.” Paronto would have liked to have had fewer man-up opportunities for the Hawks. “Hopkinton’s a great team don’t get me wrong, they have won 30 something games in a row. It was going to be tough one way or the other. But if we could have dialed in and eliminated those mistakes, eliminate some of their transition goals, I would have liked to have seen what happened but that just didn’t work out for us. I still think we can play with them.” Despite the loss, Paronto reflected on his team and kids. “There is a lot to be proud of. A lot of these guys have played their last lacrosse game. These are kids that have played 3 out of 4 years in the final four. They’ve accomplished so much and we were hoping for the championship but it just didn’t work out. I love these kids and I think out team did a great job all season.”
Looking back at the beginning of the season and talking to others around DIII no one expected Laconia to be in the final 4 and many didn’t even have them making the playoffs. This was to be a rebuilding year. You proved them wrong boys! Well done! Thanks for the ride! Good luck to the graduation seniors, Salutatorian Drew Muzzy, Riley Roy, Noah Shastany, Parker Minor, Bailey Moore, Kaleb Roy, Christian Platon and Stephen Towers!
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
