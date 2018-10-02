Football Report
Laconia 56, Epping-Newmarket 12
It was a thing of beauty as the Sachems scored early and often and overcame injuries, penalties and turnovers to dominate the Blue Devils 56-12, in the first-ever meeting between these two
The Blue Devils were a playoff team a year ago but graduation took its toll and the program is young and small, with only 26 dressed on the varsity squad.
It was a perfect night for football with clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s to start. It cooled off from there, but the Sachems offense was on fire from the opening kickoff. Laconia returned it to the Blue Devil 47 yard line, where Kelby Brooker began his big night with a 23-yard rush, and Garrett Whitney topped him with a 24-yard touchdown run to put the Sachems up, 7-0, in just 35 seconds. It was the first of five touchdowns for the senior. Whitney ended the night with 12 carries for 112 yards and five touchdowns.
Laconia also scored on their next two possessions, with Brooker ripping off another big run for a touchdown and Whitney finding the end zone as well, putting Laconia up by three scores with 4:22 left in a slow-moving first-quarter that ended with Laconia leading 21-6. Two more touchdowns and the Sachems held a 30-point lead going into the break and never looked back. Running time took over when Laconia scored on their opening possession of the second half.
Laconia had multiple running backs finding big yards, as they racked up nearly 450 yards on the ground. Brooker ran just seven times but ripped off 184 yards on the night to lead the team.
Laconia goes to 3-2 on the season and very much in playoff position in Division III, but a big test lies ahead Friday night when Stevens comes to town sporting a 5-0 record.
Winnisquam 39, Raymond 0
The Bears are proving the pundits wrong as they keep ripping off huge wins and, along with Franklin, are now the prohibitive favorites for the Division IV title. This time they pounded the Rams, who were a preseason favorite. Winnisquam opened up on offense and it took little time for them to find the end zone. The Bears pounded the ball up the middle with Angelo Glover twice and then Phil Nichols kept the ball on an option play for 52 yards for the opening score.
Then they scored early and often and put the game away early, according to Coach Pat Riberty. “We did really well. Offensively the line did their usual but it was really hard to tell with the muddy conditions. Angelo ran the ball great and Phil was very efficient throwing the ball.” Glover ran 15 times for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Bryson Wyles carried just five times but picked up 59 yards. Nichols also carried the ball five times for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Overall the team rushed for 303 yards. Nichols was 4-10 through the air for 101 yards and a touchdown to Gunnar Horman, who caught two balls for 52 yards. But the big difference in this game was the defense, according to Riberty.
“Defense was the big piece the changed. We’ve been working very hard on that and getting better each week. The kids are really starting to grasp it is starting to gel.” The Rams are a team that likes to throw the ball and Riberty said that his team did well to stop that. “We had some good upfront penetration so it sped up their quarterback’s decision-making process. He tried to scramble but we did a very good job of containing him.”
Wyles led the defense with nine solo tackles and 13 overall and Xoren Powell had seven tackles and a sack. The Bears are averaging 33 points per game while allowing less than 10 points per contest. Winnisquam goes to 4-0 on the season and at the halfway mark are on top of Division IV with three games to play including a showdown with crosstown rival Franklin who is also undefeated. Each of these teams will face each other on October 27 and it looks like now that will be a battle for first place and the top seed.
Gilford 27, Kingswood 22
The Golden Eagles got a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory over Kingswood to keep the Knights winless on the season. It was a back-and-forth game and Kingswood jumped out to an early lead, but Gilford came back and tied things up in the first half. The game remained tied at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, when both teams put up a score early in the quarter but Kingswood took the lead by a single point on a two-point conversion. Gilford responded late in the quarter with a long drive highlighted by a long completion from Alex Cheek to Ethan Roy setting up the winning touchdown. Roy also had the game saving defensive play as he batted down a pass on the final drive for the Knights. Roy ended up with 15 tackles on the night defensively. Also standing out on the defensive side of the ball was John Mitchell who had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Pierce Brown also had six tackles and two huge sacks.
Coach Josh Marzahl was complementary of the Knights' offense. “Defensively we played well but did give up some big plays. They have some really talented running backs over there that fly under the radar. I was really impressed with their two running backs.” He was less so complementary of his offense in the first half. “We were able to do what we wanted to but too many penalties, especially fall starts was totally unacceptable. I think we had five in the first half. It puts you in a tough play calling situation when it’s first and 15 or second and 15. It really limits what you can do.” But after a good half-time talk the Eagles were better in the second half. “We stressed to them at halftime that it was important to stay on schedule and keep the chains manageable.”
Alex Cheek once again led the offense with 220 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air and 106 yards rushing with a touchdown. Gilford is 3-2 now and in good playoff position with a tough Hanover team on the docket next.
Franklin 42, Bishop Brady 7
The Golden Tornadoes tamed the Giants in another dominating performance taking them to 4-0 in Division IV and tied with Winnisquam for the top spot. But according to head coach Jeff Davis, things didn’t start well: “Our first three offensive plays resulted in turnovers. It was pretty sloppy in the beginning but we buckled down and told the kids that we had a lot of football to play and we just needed to stick together and hold onto the ball.” Bishop Brady turned one of those turnovers into points with their only score of the day but Franklin came back and put up 42 unanswered points. Coach Davis spoke about his tailback Caleb Vigue. “He ran for 127 yards in that second half alone and was very physical pounding the ball up the middle. He was that spark plug that we needed.”
On defense Ben and Dawson LaFrance combined for 20 solo tackles and eight for loss. On offense, Francis spoke about his quarterback: “Harrison Clark did a great job in checking down and moving around and finding holes and gave us a better effort than he has so far the season. He played a great game.”
So inexplicably Division IV will take a bye week. They only have a seven-game schedule, started a week late and will only have a semifinal and final game at the end of the season so taking a break now seems to Davis kind of strange. “I can understand if you had a nine-game schedule with three rounds of playoffs that this would make sense but to give the kids a 14 day break in the middle of the season just doesn’t seem right.” Next game on the schedule for the Golden tornadoes will be a trip to Raymond to take on the Rams on October 12th at 7 o’clock under the lights.
Newfound 20, Mascoma Valley 8
The Bears found a way to get it done as they bounced back from a demoralizing lopsided loss to Winnisquam last week and got their record to 3-1 heading into the bye week. Next up for the Bears they will entertain the Farmington-Nute Tigers Saturday afternoon Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. They are in third position just ahead of Raymond as they look to hold onto their playoff seed. Only the top four in Division IV will make the playoffs.
Somersworth 41, Interlakes-Moultonborough 16
What has happened to the Lakers? The last two years they’ve spent fighting for a championship at UNH and this year they’re finding themselves on the losing end of some games that we would expect they would win, including this one. The Hilltoppers are a team with young players with little experience and during an interview recently there Coach Hodgdon said that they should be playing a JV schedule. Both of the last two Laker losses have been to previously winless teams AND have come at home which is even more troubling. It takes their record to 1-4 and out of playoff contention. This was supposed to be the easy part of their schedule as Trinity, Campbell, Lebanon and Laconia all lie ahead for the final four games. Hopefully Coach Francis can right the ship and have a successful end of the season.
Keith Murray
