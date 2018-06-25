SANDWICH — Juno Lamb, a lifelong maker, mender, textile artist and teacher, will offer a workshop on “Visible Mending” for beginners at Sandwich Home Industries, the fine crafts gallery of Center Sandwich, on Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Our ancestors worked harder for their clothing; they repaired them and passed precious items from one generation to the next. Using techniques inspired by several cultures and traditions, the class will explore ways to mend and embellish loved clothing, extending its use and deepening the story it tells, as well as considering ways to mend invisibly when appropriate.
No prior sewing experience is necessary.
Lamb has embellished wedding garments, knitted in binary code, painted a farmers’ market worth of vegetables onto silk shoes, made a diversity of dolls, and mended more clothing and textiles than she can remember.
Class participants will learn how to keep clothes and turn them into an object others will admire and praise.
Bring clothing you wish to “visibly mend”— all other materials are provided. The class fee is $20.
Sandwich Home Industries is located at 32 Main St. For more informationemail sandwichcraftgallery@gmail.com or call 603-284-6831.
