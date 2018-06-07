LACONIA — A trial judge is now considering whether to dismiss a lawsuit brought by two former Laconia Clinic doctors who charge that the group medical practice is illegally withholding the doctors’ severance.
Doctors Alan Awrich and Adora Maharaj allege that the clinic violated their contractual rights when its member doctors indefinitely suspended the ability of former doctors to sell back their shares in the closed corporation upon their departure.
Biron Bedard, the attorney representing Laconia Clinic PC and Laconia Clinic Properties LLC, argued before Judge James D. O’Neill III in Belknap Superior Court that the case should be dismissed because Awrich and Maharaj cannot show that the clinic or its officers acted in bad faith. Awrich had already retired and therefore was no longer a voting member of either clinic entity, and Maharaj chose not to attend the meeting and had given her proxy to another doctor to vote on her behalf, said Bedard.
But Michael Perrson, the attorney for the two doctors, said that clinic president Dr. Arnold Miller had acted in bad faith by not announcing in the meeting notice that freezing the stock-repurchase provision would be on the agenda, as required by the bylaws. He argued that had Awrich and Maharaj known that was the plan, they would have chosen to sell back their shares before the meeting took place.
“Dr. Miller purposely hid the real purpose of the meeting in order to suppress opposition,” Perrson told the judge.
At the outset of the hearing O’Neill offered to recuse himself from the case because five or six years ago he and some partners were considering buying some land and Perrson had done the title search on the parcel. While Perrson was technically doing the title search on behalf of a bank, O’Neill said it was he and his partners who effectively paid for Perrson’s services.
Perrson said his clients would have no objection to O’Neill hearing the case. Bedard said while had no objection to O’Neill presiding at Monday’s hearing, he wanted to confer with his clients to see if they had any objection to O’Neill’s participation going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.