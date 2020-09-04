To The Daily Sun,
In response to a Belmont resident. Please can you explain to me how Mr. Trump is pro life? When he doesn't denounce leaders for killing and dismembering a journalist, poisoning and murdering people that don't agree with them. Separating families causing physical and emotional scarring. When he meets his maker and he is asked, how did you help save lives during the pandemic, is he going to say, "it is what it is."
Of course he didn't cause the pandemic but he certainly didn't help to lessen it effects. All he had to do was encourage the safety guidelines. But he chose to call it a hoax. I know through an acquaintance, it was not a hoax.
If we believe money is more important than how we earned it, that is very sad. Of course we need money to live to be healthy and happy. And a good 401K is a good thing. But money is not everything.
I don't have to listen to CNN, FOX, MSNBC to hear what he says is fake news. All I have to do is listen to him and the lies that come directly out of his mouth.
He was never qualified to be President of the United States.
The Bible is full of messages for us to love, care, try to understand and be kind to one another.
Most of all, to love one another.
Pat Suriani
Ashland
(0) comments
