To The Daily Sun,
The Democrats have said that a wall is immoral, however, at the same time taking the life of a fetus in the ninth month through an abortion is okay.
Ending the life of a baby at nine months is murder and it disgusts me.
On a political point, not one of N.H.'s U.S. Reps or Senators has voiced any concern. This is because the condone it. They do not care.
People who support this behavior are also complicit. Think about what is going on here.
Kenneth. Bowers
Wolfeboro
