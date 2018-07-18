In view of the recent city council meeting, I take offense to Mr. Hamel' s negative remarks toward the Laconia Fire Dept. After serving 32 years in Law Enforcement in Massachusetts and working with the FD as an Arson Investigator, I have nothing but the highest respect for Police and Firefighters. To insult the Laconia FD at a public forum is demoralizing and unprofessional. Mr. Hamel obviously has extreme bias toward the LFD and should be barred from any city council meetings involving the FD in the future.
His comments about Massachusetts attitude is an insult to all Police and Firefighters from Massachusetts and uncalled for. I don't know Mr. Hamel personally (nor do I want to), however, he obviously had no first hand experience on how to run a fire department or any professional experience.
The FD and Police departments are your most vital asset a city can have. To hire a private ambulance service will jeopardize the life and safety of the citizens of Laconia. There are so many streets in the city that an outsider would be delayed in response time to find.
Instead of bashing the FD the city council should be looking at ways to improve the image of the city, clean up the down town and promote tourism. Parts of Laconia are depressed areas and if Mr. Hamel wants to make a comparison to Massachusetts, perhaps he should look at Lawrence, Mass and the appearance that Laconia is a sister city.
Why would a city employee want to live in the city and send their children to the school system or live among a population of undesirables in the area around downtown. A public employee cannot afford to live in the area around the lake and the only option is a nearby town, Since moving here I have seen the how the political machine operates in this city and totally amazed. It is the good old boy network and they really don't care about the citizens or employees of the city.
Dennis Peterson
Laconia
