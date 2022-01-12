CONTACT INFORMATION
Here Ye, Here Ye! The Kangaroo Court of Belknap County will soon be in session again! Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, Chair of the Belknap County Delegation, has scheduled a removal hearing against Gunstock Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch. They will be holding court on November 18th at 6:30 pm at the Belknap County Complex. This court however will be different than any other court to which you may be familiar. In this court, the presiding judge, Sylvia, is also the lead prosecutor and is a member of the jury as well. The other prosecutors, Reps. Norm Silber, Ray Howard and Barbara Comtois are also jury members. Prosecutor/Juror Silber has previously claimed that he controls the votes of many of the other jurors and that he can judge the outcome of the proceeding before it even begins. Judge/Prosecutor/Juror Sylvia has detailed 12 charges against Commissioner Kiedaisch spanning three full pages. He intends to allot 30 minutes for the hearing, which will give the defense a whopping two and a half minutes to address each charge. If he holds true to his rulings in past public hearings, the public will not be allowed to take part and no other witnesses will be heard.
The citizens of Belknap County deserve better representation than that being provided by the current Executive Committee of the Delegation. I urge the other members of the Delegation to stop the madness that this group is perpetuating. Demand that any proceeding to remove a Gunstock Commissioner be fair, impartial and complete, and that any offense did occur that the "punishment" fit the "crime". Perhaps consider some remedial education on "Right to Know" and proper recording of activities instead of taking the draconian step of removal from office.
In his charging document, Rep. Sylvia accuses Kiedaisch of violating his fiduciary duty, wasting assets, bringing the Gunstock Area Commission into disrepute, and distracting others from their statutory duties. To find the true perpetrator of these acts, he only needs to look in the mirror.
I urge my fellow residents and taxpayers to get involved to end this power grab by Sylvia, Silber, Howard and Comtois. I further urge you to take the earliest opportunity possible to forever remove them from office.
