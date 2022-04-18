CONCORD — The Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee heard testimony late Monday afternoon on an amendment to House Bill 1397 that would make the Gunstock Area Commission an elected, rather than an appointed body.
Sponsored by Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Wentworth, and Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, the amendment would have Belknap County residents elect two commissioners for two years, two for four years, and one for six years, replacing the current commission which was appointed by the Belknap County Convention. The election would take place at the first general election following passage of the amendment.
Senate Committee Chair James Gray, a Republican who represents Alton, Barnstead, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, and Rochester, had originally ruled the amendment non-germane to the bill, which concerned the election of Rockingham County officers.
Giuda said he had worked hard to make sure that the bill would pass muster with the Secretary of State and that it was deemed appropriate because it fell under county officer elections.
The amendment would revise Gunstock’s original enabling legislation, passed in 1959, to relieve Belknap County of all duties and responsibilities concerning the operation and maintenance of Gunstock Recreation Area.
Giuda testified that the bill was necessary to break through the “power play” taking place between the county convention and the Gunstock commission.
“Instead of being elected by a delegation that changes every two years and changes political opinions, and thereby impacts the operations of Gunstock,” Giuda said, “it turns the election of those commissioners over the people of Belknap County.”
Saying, “The asset belongs to the residents of Belknap County,” Giuda argued that it is appropriate for the county’s 61,000 citizens to have a say in who oversees operations. He said it is inappropriate for “radical conservatives” whose legislative duties have to do with budgets and appropriations to also control the executive functions of operating and maintaining a four-season resort.
Rep. Norman Silber, R-Gilford, testified against the amendment, saying it was based on the false premise that the county convention has removed commissioners it does not like. He said Gunstock Mountain Resort is subsidized by the taxpayers of Belknap County, in that it does not pay its fair share of taxes.
Rep. Gregg Hough, R-Laconia, said the arrangement between Gunstock and the county convention worked well for 52 years, until the Gunstock Area Commission asked the delegation to remove one of its own members.
“The delegation voted to take no action,” Hough said. “It found the allegations to be baseless and not sufficient cause for removal.”
When the delegation subsequently appointed a commissioner they did not like, Hough continued, “the commissioners were probably displeased. … It was then the media firestorm was released upon the county delegation. In the following year, the local paper printed 260 articles about Gunstock, the bulk of which were slanted against the delegation.”
Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, told the Senate committee that three Gunstock commissioners whose actions had been questioned voted to initiate a lawsuit against the county convention, calling it a conflict of interest.
“They were the only ones to vote to approve this lawsuit,” Sylvia said. “It’s quite shameful and, frankly, that is a huge problem.”
Dr. David Strang, now serving as vice-chair of the Gunstock Area Commission, said he vehemently opposed the “misguided” amendment, and urged the Senate committee to vote it down, saying he has “internal documents and facts that have led me to share the same concerns” as the county delegation. “In the coming weeks, this will become public,” he said.
Many others testified in support of the amendment, including former Gunstock Commissioner Rusty McLear and Realtor Frank Roche, both of whom testified of Gunstock’s importance to the success of local businesses. They said having the citizens elect their commissioners would remove politics from the operation of the resort.
Gunstock Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch testified that, while Gunstock did successfully operate under the original agreement for most of its 53-year history, the ski industry that is Gunstock’s main focus has changed dramatically in recent years and needs leadership that is familiar with current trends.
“The board of directors must have comprehensive experience in business management that must include financial aptitude, strategic planning, master planning, annual operating cycle skills, and related experience,” Kiedaish said. “Currently, it does not.”
Noting that he was speaking as a citizen and not a commissioner, Kiedaisch said the most recent appointees were people with GOP credentials instead of experience with a multi-million-dollar business.
The Senate committee took the testimony under advisement before moving on to bills it had to decide immediately.
