Under the watchful eyes of umpire Joe Gomes and Stafford Oil catcher Max Ryder, Laconia Little League VFW’s Wyatt Divers takes a swing at the ball during a game on Saturday. Divers’ VFW team came out on top in this contest. (Alan MacRae for The Laconia Daily Sun)
