Once again more mistruths in the mayor’s paper, this time in the form of letters to the editor. There was nothing taken out of context in any portion of the video posted.
The council was addressed about morale issues, trying to offer a new start and councilor Hamel choose to directly attack the Fire Chief and the Members of the Fire Department. Councilor Hamel stated Marine Patrol offered to take the members out and train, that is not true for Laconia or Gilford. When in fact the offer had been extend to do “ride along time” but never to train on each individual departments equipment. Secondly the “Life Safety Fund” is not solely managed by Cynthia Makris, it is in fact supported by many businesses throughout the city and private donors in the region. This fund helps offset the costs to manage water based emergencies within the city and across winnipesaukee.
Finally onto Hamel’s comments and the “short video that his aggressors initiated”. This video shows the way he treats public employees, his thoughts on the department and his clear back peddling that took place. After Hamel’s comments about walking on water I specifically asked who he was referring to, no answer, he knew he made a mistake I’m sure. But instead of apologizing to his mistake like a “stand up guy” he choose to state later on that he was referring to Red Dunn. Either way both men have passed on, are not here to defend themselves and certainly did a lot for the community. Hamel approached a couple members of the fire department but never apologized but chose to explain his side stating, “I was referring to Red Dunn who was seemingly a troubled individual who literally thought he could walk on water.” Hamel never addresses the council later in the meeting. Hamel NEVER went to the Miller’s home or the Dunn’s home to apologize. Gayle Miller called and asked for a meeting in which Hamel and Engler attended at City Hall. Hamel never apologized for what he said, for his personal attack in the meeting but only for the two families “misinterpretation of his words”.
I urge all citizens to attend the meeting at City Hall Monday July 23rd to express to Councilor Hamel and the Mayor your feelings on how they are representing our City.
Jason Griffin
President
Laconia Professional Firefighters
Belmont
