Friday, October 19
Fusion | 3rd Annual Murder Mystery Gala: Las Vegas Casino at Belknap Mill, 6-9 p.m., at 25 Beacon St. East in Laconia.
Dan "The Muzik Man" Carter at Schuster's Tavern and Steakhouse at the Gunstock Inn, 6:30-9:30 p.m., in Gilford. For details, call 603-293-2021.
October: Spirit Encounters Tours at Canterbury Shaker Village, 6:30 p.m., at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury.
Hillbilly Vegas at Biketoberfest, 7 p.m., in Laconia.
The BelAirs Doo Wop Concert at Sanbornton Public Library, 7-8 p.m., at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road. For details, call 603-286-8288.
Elton John and Time Rice's AIDA at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at 33 Footlight Circle in Meredith. For details call 603-279-0333.
John Lodge at Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center, 7:30-10 p.m., at 39 Main St. For details, call 603-536-2551.
Entrain at Pitman's Freight Room, 8-10:30 p.m., at 94 New Salem St. in Laconia. For details, call 603-527-0043.
Dueling Pianos at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, 9-11 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford. For details, call 603-293-0841.
Ladies Night with DJ and Dancing at The Grotto at Giuseppe’s, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., at 312 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-3313.
Saturday, October 20
Extreme Chunkin Festival at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 8 a.m.; The EXP Band at 11 a.m., at 1122 Route 106 N in Loudon.
LRGH Auxiliary Fall Craft Fair at Laconia High School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 345 Union St. For details, call 603-524-3211, ext. 3172.
Farm Fest at Moulton Farm, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 18 Quarry Road in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-3915.
Museum Day Live and Fall Foliage Tours at the New Hampshire Boat Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 399 Center St. in Wolfeboro Falls.
Old Ways Days at Emerson Old Ways Traditions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 418 Shaker Road in Canterbury. For details, call 603-783-4403.
Elton John and Time Rice's AIDA at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 2-4 p.m., at 33 Footlight Circle in Meredith. For details call 603-279-0333.
Harvest Music Festival at Canterbury Shaker Village, 4-8 p.m., at 288 Shaker Road.
M/S Mount Washington's Sunset Dinner Dance Cruises, 5-8 p.m., at 211 Lakeside Ave. in Laconia. For details, call 603-366-5531.
Dan "The Muzik Man" Carter at Schuster's Tavern and Steakhouse at the Gunstock Inn, 6:30-9:30 p.m., in Gilford. For details, call 603-293-2021.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by the Northeastern Ballet Theatre at Kingswood Arts Center, 7-9 p.m., at 21 McManus Road in Wolfeboro. For details, call 603-834-8834.
Elton John and Time Rice's AIDA at The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at 33 Footlight Circle in Meredith. For details call 603-279-0333.
Heifetz On Tour Concert at Anderson Hall, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at 205 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro. For details, call 603-569-2151.
Martin Barre at Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., at 39 Main St. in Plymouth.
Comedy featuring Corey Rodrigues at Pitman's Freight Room, 8-10:30 p.m., at 94 New Salem St. in Laconia. For details, call 603-527-0043.
Tribute to The 1980s at Patrick's Pub & Eatery, 8-11 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford. For details, call 603-293-0841.
4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Exhibit at League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-7920.
Meredith Scarecrow Contest, all day. Visit Scarecrows displayed at Meredith businesses in October. Vote for your favorite and win prizes. Pick up guide at places displaying scarecrows. For details, call 603 279-9015.
Sunday, October 21
Extreme Chunkin Festival at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 8 a.m.; at 1122 Route 106 N in Loudon.
Farm Fest at Moulton Farm, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 18 Quarry Road in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-3915.
Old Ways Days at Emerson Old Ways Traditions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 418 Shaker Road in Canterbury. For details, call 603-783-4403.
Sunday Brunch Cruises on the M/S Mount Washington, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at 211 Lakeside Ave. in Laconia. For details, call 603-366-5531.
Elton John and Time Rice's AIDA at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 2-4 p.m., at 33 Footlight Circle in Meredith. For details call 603-279-0333.
Tom Robinson & Noelle Beaudin: A duo of soprano saxophone and piano, at Taylor Community's Woodside Building, 3 p.m., in Laconia. For details, call 603-524-5600.
4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Exhibit at League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-7920.
Meredith Scarecrow Contest, all day. Visit Scarecrows displayed at Meredith businesses in October. Vote for your favorite and win prizes. Pick up guide at places displaying scarecrows. For details, call 603 279-9015.
Monday, October 22
Tuesday, October 23
Open Mic Night at Patrick's Pub & Eatery, 7-10 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford. Hosted by Paul Luff, interested performers should email pluff1@myfairpoint.net.
Wednesday, October 24
Pub Mania Shuffle at Patrick's Pub & Eatery, 5-7 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford. For details, call 603-293-0841.
Karaoke at Copper Kettle Tavern, 7-11 p.m., at 233 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-6212.
Riverside Gallery Exhibit: The Clothesline Project at Belknap Mill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 25 Beacon Street East in Laconia. For details, call 603-524-8813.
4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Exhibit at League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-7920.
Meredith Scarecrow Contest, all day. Visit Scarecrows displayed at Meredith businesses in October. Vote for your favorite and win prizes. Pick up guide at places displaying scarecrows. For details, call 603 279-9015.
Thursday, October 25
Patick’s Pub & Eatery: Connect with Binnie Media, 5-7 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford, For details, call 603-293-0841.
Trivia at Copper Kettle Tavern, 7-11 p.m., at 233 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details call 603-279-6212.
Who's Bad? at Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., at 39 Main St. in Plymouth.
Riverside Gallery Exhibit: The Clothesline Project at Belknap Mill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 25 Beacon Street East in Laconia. For details, call 603-524-8813.
4th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Exhibit at League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For details, call 603-279-7920.
Meredith Scarecrow Contest, all day. Visit Scarecrows displayed at Meredith businesses in October. Vote for your favorite and win prizes. Pick up guide at places displaying scarecrows. For details, call 603 279-9015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.