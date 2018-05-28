Events at Gilford Public Library: Baby/toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Bridge Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Kids Nature Club, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Events at Meredith Public Library: Movie Night: Early Man, 5 p.m.; Books on Tap, 6:30 p.m.
Card Games Meet-up at Belmont Public Library. 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Fiber arts group at Sanbornton Public Library. 10 a.m. to noon.
Events at Gilman Library in Alton. Knitter's Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Story time with Granny Apple, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
Events at Hall Memorial Library in Northfield: Spanish Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Tech Tuesdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Teen time, 3 to 4 p.m.
Gentle Yoga with Chris Walsh at Center Harbor Congregational Church 10 to 11:30 a.m., at 53 Main St. in Center Harbor. For details call (603) 476-5482.
Meditation Group at Unitarian Universalist Society in Laconia. 6 to 7 p.m. For details call 603-524-6488.
New England Quilts and the Story They Tell at Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Ironworks. 7:30 to 9 p.m.. For details call 603-267-6098.
Open Mic Night at Patrick's Pub & Eatery. 7 to 9 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford. Multi-talented host Paul Luff and a great variety of talent. For details call 603-293-0841.
