Events at Gilford Public Library: Line dancing, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Check out an expert, 10 a.m. to noon; Stories in the woods, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Events at Belmont Public Library: Family storytime, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Events at Hall Memorial Library in Northfield: Story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; YAH Book Group, 4 to 5 p.m.
Story Time at Gilmanton Year-Round Library. 10:30 a.m.
Whimsical Tales at Meredith Public Library. 10 to 11 a.m.
Teen Art: Color Block Painting at Laconia Public Library. 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Acoustic Guitar Classes for 55 and Older Adults at Belmont Senior Center. 1 p.m., at 14 Mill St in Belmont. For details call 603-267-9867.
Acoustic Country Pickin' Party at Tilton Senior Center. 5:30 to 9 p.m., at 11 Grange Road in Tilton. For details call (603) 527-8291.
Al-Anon Meeting at Franklin Regional Hospital. 6 to 7 p.m. For details call 603-848-4916.
Bugs, Slugs & Worms, Oh My! at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon, at 928 White Oaks Rd in Laconia. For details call (603) 366-5695.
Cribbage Tournaments at Laconia Elks. 7 to 9:30 p.m., at 17 Sugar Bush Ln in Gilford. For details call 603-998-1418.
Early Photographers in the White Mountains: To See Wonders and Beauties at Hopkinton Town Library. 7 p.m., at 61 Houston Drive in Hopkinton. NEC Professor Inez McDermott will speak about photography in the 19th century with a focus on the White Mountains. For details call 603-746-3663.
Fairy Tales & Fantasies - A Fine Craft Exhibition at Gallery at the League of NH Craftsmen Headquarters. 10 a.m., at 49 South Main Street in Concord.
Families Coping with the Opioid Crisis at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. 6:30 p.m., at 300 Route 25 in Meredith. This presentation provides resources to help family members of individuals with addiction find ways to cope with and reduce their own suffering. For details call 663-0205.
Friends of the Meredith Library Monthly Meeting at Meredith Public Library. 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at 91 Main Street in Meredith. For details call 603-279-4303.
Hands Across the Table at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Hands Across the Table provides a free weekly meal. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m. All are welcomed!. For details email handsacrosstt@gmail.net.
Karaoke at Copper Kettle Tavern. 7 to 11 p.m., at 233 Daniel Webster Hwy in Meredith. For details call 603-279-6212.
Ladies Night with Cody James at Patrick's Pub & Eatery. 7 to 9:30 p.m., at 18 Weirs Road in Gilford. For details call 603-293-0841.
Lakes Region TEA Party monthly meeting at Moultonborough Library. 7:15 to 9 p.m., at 4 Holland Street in Moultonborough. For details call 603-279-4298.
Presentation by the Loon Preservation Committee at Golden View Health Care Center. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at 19 NH Route 104 in Meredith. For details call 603-677-4194.
Pub Mania Shuffle at Patrick's Pub & Eatery. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 18 Weirs Rd in Gilford. For details call 603-293-0841.
