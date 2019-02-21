Editor's Pick
There is plenty of music in the air this weekend, but one act that stands out is the Mallett Brothers Band, performing at Pitman's Freight Room in Laconia on Friday evening. Led by brothers Luke and Will Mallett, the band has provided support for such acts as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels, and 38 Special. Having appeared on stage at the Meadowbrook Pavilion in Gilford, the band will be at 94 New Salem St., Laconia, on the 22nd.
Friday, February 22
Music
The Cadillac Three at Whiskey Barrel Music Hall, 6 p.m., at 546 N. Main St., Laconia.
Pink Talking Phish at Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center, 7:30-10 p.m., 39 Main St., Plymouth. For details, call 603-536-2551.
Mallett Brothers at Pitman's Freight Room, 8-11 p.m., at 94 New Salem St., Laconia.
Dueling Pianos at Patrick's Pub & Eatery, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Jim Tyrrell vs. Jon Lorentz, at 18 Weirs Road, Gilford. For details, email info@patrickspub.com.
Special Community Events
Soupathon to Benefit Hands Across the Table at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Gilford Avenue, Laconia, 4:30-6:30 p.m. For details, email ade@metrocast.net.
Fire & Ice Festival at Wolfeboro Inn, 5-10 p.m., at 90 N. Main St. For details, call 603-569-3016.
Library Events
Tot Time Reading Circle at Meredith Public Library, 10-11 a.m., at 91 Main St. For details, call 603-279-4303.
Events at Sanbornton Public Library: Storytime, 10-11 a.m.; Yoga, 10-11:30 a.m., at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road. For details, call 603-286-8288.
Events at Gilford Public Library: Friday Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Bridge, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Knit Wits, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Advanced Conversational German, 2:30-3:30 p.m., at 31 Potter Hill Road. For details, call 603-524-6042.
Sit & Knit at Hall Memorial Library, 2-5 p.m., at 18 Park St. in Northfield. For details, call 603-286-8971.
Teen & Tween Glow in the Dark Painting Party at Laconia Public Library, 2:30-4:30 p.m., at 695 Main St. For details, call 603-524-4775.
Ongoing Community Events
WorkReadyNH Class at Lakes Region Community College, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at 379 Belmont Road in Laconia. For details, call 603-271-6484.
Events at Merrill Fay Arena: Public Skating, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Meltdown Skate, 7-8:30 p.m., at 468 Province Road in Laconia. For details, call 603-528-0789.
