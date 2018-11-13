MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross urges people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood or platelets for patients in need.
A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel.
Patients like 6-year-old Ava King will continue to need transfusions critical to their care this holiday season. She has Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which impacts her body’s ability to produce enough red blood cells. "We are so thankful for blood donors because Ava relies on blood transfusions every month to stay alive and thrive," said Ava’s mother, Tina King. "It’s truly a gift!"
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-RED CROSS. Donors who give Nov. 21-24 will receive a long-sleeved tee-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
Belknap County
Alton
Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2-7 p.m., Prospect Mountain High School, 242 Suncook Valley Road
Laconia
Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Irwin Zone, 450 Union Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 29, 12:30-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Tilton
Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Franklin Savings Bank, 67 Laconia Road
Friday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Grafton County
Bristol
Monday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tapply Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St.
Plymouth
Tuesday, Nov. 27, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Other Graton County locations are in Lebanon, Lincoln, and Lyme.
Blood donation opportunities are also taking place in Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass, or use the Blood Donor App.
