Local business owners in Blox
TILTON_For almost 40 years, Bill Lawrence has shepherded a business that hasn’t changed dramatically since 1921, when his grandfather bought it from the previous owners. Today Bryant and Lawrence Hardware remains an endearing old-time presence on Main Street, in a stretch of restaurants, hair and tanning salons, thrift stores and a couple of vacant storefronts.
Inside is its secret to survival during COVID and other challenging times. In an age of less-personal shopping at big box stores and online, Bryant and Lawrence is a mecca for thrift-seekers and consumer-friendly shopping, a place for browsing and kibbitzing about weather and neighborhood news. It’s also a source for something with timeless value: personal service.
“I’ve just learned to like people, even if they’re unlikeable. I like to engage my customers,” said Lawrence, who originally wanted to be a social worker, but discovered his niche running the store. “From when I started, we’ve tried to keep the local flavor. We stock some things because people will come in once and year and buy them.” That includes walking sticks a regular customer made and asked him to sell.
At a time when brick and mortar stores are under siege from the internet and large corporate competitors, Bryant and Lawrence is a marathon runner – and it profited during COVID, reaching sales peaks from 20 years ago, Lawrence said.
“It’s the difference between owning your own store and being part of a big conglomerate. How we compete with big stores is service,” said Bob Grevior, 80, who has worked at Grevior Furniture in Franklin since he was 14, “lugging and moving” everything from mattresses to sofas. “If someone needs a lift chair so they can have more independence, or if people have fires or floods or hard times, we help them with second- hand things”- a warehouse full. “We serve the town because the town served us,” Grevior said.
Small businesses have widely different origins, histories and ways of doing things that are winning recipes, especially for them. But during recessions, depressions and now COVID-19, many of their strategies are timeless and universal, and they provide a crash course on how to survive, and become a winner during rocky times.
In New Hampshire during COVID-19, lumber, hardware and construction experienced a boom because of a surge in home improvement, while hospitality and personal care, including salons, teetered close to folding. Accounts of businesses shutting down may be common. But reliable estimates won’t be available until businesses file tax returns in spring, according to experts. The New Hampshire Division of Economic Development does not have data because businesses are not required to report unless closing results in considerable layoffs.
