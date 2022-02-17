MOULTONBOROUGH — Dennis E. Shaw, 74, of Moultonborough, passed away on February 14 surrounded by family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on November 26, 1947, to Robert H. Shaw Sr. and Mary Shaw (Glidden) in Wolfeboro. He attended Moultonborough Elementary School until 6th grade and then attended Quimby School in Sandwich until it closed in 1963.
He started working for the Town of Moultonborough Highway Department at the age of 18. He worked for a few other companies early on but went back to the Highway Department where he retired in 2013.
In 1984, he met the love of his life, Marion, at the Hi There Restaurant in Moultonborough. He would have coffee and visit her after work each day, eventually leading to a long, loving relationship.
He loved to tinker on anything with an engine, visit the ocean, go fishing, go for long drives with no destination and just hang out with his favorite four-legged companion, D-O-G. He would do anything for anyone.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Shaw; his in-laws, John and Charlotte Welch (who he cared for and thought of them as his own parents); his brothers, Robert Shaw Jr. and Ronald Shaw; his sons, Myron Shaw and Dennis (Skip) Shaw. He is survived by his wife, Marion Shaw of Moultonborough; his daughter, Tara of Moultonborough; his granddaughter, Rachel; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, D-O-G of Moultonborough.
Dennis loved his cookouts. A celebration of life cookout will be held at a later date (TBD).
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, Home Care and Hospice 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
