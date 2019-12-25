LACONIA — Authorities were investigating the suspicious death of a boy in Laconia, the New Hampshire attorney general and state and local police said Tuesday.
WMUR-TV reported that State Police Crime Unit investigators were seen carrying bags of evidence out of the Blueberry Lane home.
Investigators conducted interviews with those who knew the child, the station said.
They said there did not appear to be any threat to the public. The boy’s name was not released.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. No other details were released.
