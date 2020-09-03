To The Daily Sun,
There are some people in the world who want to be a politician to help people and serve their country. Senator Bob Giuda has proven he is one of those people.
Senator Giuda works tirelessly to find fair and practical solutions to help the people of New Hampshire. When Bob is asked for help, I have never heard Bob ask what district are you in or what party are you affiliated with. He is a problem solver. No problem is too small or too large. No individual in N.H. is too small or too old. If Bob cannot solve a problem, he will work with you and direct you to those best able to help. He is a full-time worker for you.
This spring and summer Senator Giuda has worked on drug problems, school problems, Covid-19 problems, to control taxes, help for seniors and for honesty in government.
Bob is an honest, hard-working, dedicated worker. I have never met a more sincere or helpful politician. He wants to make things RIGHT and will not accept WRONG.
David Almstrom
Meredith
