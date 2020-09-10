I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those in Gilford who made Tuesday's New Hampshire State Primary election possible - our Town Moderator Sandra McGonagle and Assistant Town Moderator Larry Routhier, the Supervisors of the Checklist - Mary Villaume, Miriam York, and Irene Lachance, the Town Clerk Danielle LaFond, and staffers at the TC/TC's office, the poll workers, poll observers, our DPW Director Meghan Theriault, Building and Grounds Supervisor Mathew Whitney, my fellow Selectmen - Gus Benavides and Kevin Hayes, and most of all the townsfolk who exercised their franchise to vote for the candidates of their choice for the upcoming general election in November.
Last, but not least, I would also like to thank those candidates who put themselves forth to serve the people, their fellow citizens of New Hampshire.
To all, I give thanks.
Dale Channing Eddy
Chairman - Board of Selectmen
Gilford
