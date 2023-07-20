Youths and adults involved in One Community Project, collaboratively run by Gilford Community Church and Gilford Youth Center, recently completed a project at the home of a Gilford resident in need of assistance. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — One Community Project, a program collaboratively run by Gilford Community Church and Gilford Youth Center, recently completed a project at the home of a Gilford resident in need of assistance.
"This was an unbelievably rewarding experience to help someone in our community with their home,” said Amber McLane, GCC youth director.
One of 17 participating young people, ranging in age from 10 to 17, 16-year-old Ben Smith said, "It is a way to help pay back the people in the community that have helped my family and I for so many years."
Siblings Clark and Brynn, ages 16 and 13, respectively, said they enjoyed participating in the project. "The people are just fun to be around — it's a great environment with everyone working together,” said Clark.
“It makes me happy knowing that I could help someone and be around people who feel the same way," added Brynn.
The project took place in late June, and McLane said 16 adults assisted the young people in cleaning, painting, planting and providing a clean landscape around the house.
According to GCC Pastor Michael Graham, sponsors were instrumental in the project’s success. OCP was sponsored in part by Sherwin-Williams, Walmart, Shaw's Supermarket, Bank of NH, Gilford Village Store and Jason Drouin Custom Homes.
OCP committee member Tom Meierjurgen said he was very encouraged “to see the energy and excitement” brought to the project by the youth. "I enjoy building things — and if I can do that and also help someone else in the process, it's even more enjoyable,” he said.
Located in Gilford, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds.
