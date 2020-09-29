GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort announces the return of the scenic chairlift ride on weekends to view the amazing fall foliage in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. The Panorama Express Quad will run from 10 a.m. to last chair at 3 p.m. starting this upcoming weekend of Oct. 3 and 4, and continuing the following Columbus Day Weekend; Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The last chair down will leave at 3:45 p.m.
Take in the explosion of color atop the chairlift as it glides up to the summit of Gunstock at 2,267 feet. Once you are at the peak, take a hike or just enjoy the best view in the region that only Gunstock offers. Take in the colors surrounding Lake Winnipesaukee, the Belknap Range, and Mt. Washington. When you are ready to head back to the base area you can hike down The Brook Trail or ride the chairlift.
“We are excited to open the chairlift this fall to showcase the amazing scenery at the Summit. The view is different during each season, and seeing it during the fall gets me excited for the next season...skiing and riding” said Tom Day, General Manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Guests can park in the main lot and purchase tickets in the Welcome Center, which will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on all dates the chairlift is running. Tickets can also be purchased at the Gunstock Camp Store. Tickets will not be available online. Each ride cost $20 per person and children 5 and under are free. Season Pass Holders for 2020-21 get $5 off their ride.
Everyone will be required to wear a face mask when entering any public building and while riding the chairlift. People traveling together may ride the lift together. Lift attendants will be spraying chairs with Clean Team products to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We ask our guests to please social distance and maintain 6 feet from others.
