07 til Aug. COM shawl exhibit

The League of NH Craftsmen is currently running an exhibit, “Wrap It Up…Bamboo Shawls & Scarves” by Doug Masury, showcasing his  scarves and shawls, through the end of July. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen is currently running an exhibit, “Wrap It Up — Bamboo Shawls & Scarves” by Doug Masury, showcasing his  scarves and shawls through the end of July.

Masury is a fabric artist who captures nature’s beauty in his designs made from bamboo fibers. Each of his pieces is hand dyed and hand woven.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.