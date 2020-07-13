The Winnisquam Watershed Board of Directors has decided that due to the current COVID situation the annual meeting will be held remotely this year, via Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be held on July 25 at 10 a.m. and should last about an hour. Details for joining the meeting will be emailed to members and found on the website https://winnisquamwatershed.org/. There will also be election of officers and directors for next year. The Board is looking for a few more members to join, particularly anyone from Tilton or Sanbornton. Visit our website @ https://winnisquamwatershed.org/membership/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.