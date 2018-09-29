What if I told you that a career in hospitality could lead to you traveling the world? If you consider yourself to be adaptable and hardworking and genuinely enjoy helping others, then you could be a degree or certification away from a career in hospitality.
The hospitality industry is a broad category of fields within the service industry that includes hotels and resorts (hotels, motels, resorts, inns), restaurant management (food and beverage, catering), event and convention planning, recreation management (clubs, sports, theme parks, camping, parks festivals), transportation [cruise line, rail], and marketing and sales (social media, branding, franchise).
Hospitality, including tourism, is one of the world’s largest industries with a global economic contribution of over $8.3 trillion in 2017. According to jobs.net and U.S. Bureau of labor statistics, hospitality is the fastest growing employment sector, growing at a rate faster than other fields. The need for qualified supervisor candidates remains high with competitive wages going to those with the right education and experience.
Whether you’re just starting your career in hospitality or looking to improve your current standing, you can draw attention to yourself (and your résumé) by earning an accredited associate’s in hospitality management. This strategy allows you to enhance your knowledge and demonstrate your understanding of the business without infringing on your day-to-day work responsibilities. According to employers in the state of New Hampshire, there is a real shortage of quality supervisors to fill those dozens of open positions.
The Hospitality Management program at Lakes Region Community College, prepares individuals for careers, offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. This program, in partnership with leading hospitality and tourism businesses in New Hampshire and the region, combines a rigorous academic program with hands-on industry work experience for those professionals currently working in the industry and those wanting to enhance their career opportunities.
Using the co-op/apprenticeship model, class schedules are coordinated around the opportunities for students to apply the knowledge obtained in the classroom as employees of our industry partners. Enrolled students gain both theoretical and practical experience all while earning a good wage.
Every hotel, resort, casino or hospitality business can benefit from continuing training and updating of the staff’s skills through education. To learn more about how to jump start your future, contact Professor Carlene Rose, at CRose@ccsnh.edu.
Nelson A. Barber, PhD, is a consultant who teaches hospitality, hotel and food-service education and career development.
Lakes Region Community College is a fully accredited, comprehensive community college located in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire that serves over 1,200 students annually.
