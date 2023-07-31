08-06 COM plein air

MEREDITH — The Meredith on Canvas Plein Air Event grand finale will take place Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., Karlins Wine, Cheese & Provisions, 20 Main St.

Stop by to view numerous works of over a dozen artists who participated in a three-part Plein Air event. All work is available for sale.

