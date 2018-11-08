Vicki Greenwood wrote a poem last year for a friend who was having a hard time adjusting to being home after being through a military experience. She hopes to honor and acknowledge all Veterans facing traumatic experiences.
Mosaic Soldier
May 24, 2017
I fought like a soldier
I gave up my will
I endured the physical
And I've seen people killed
My state of mind
I thought was strong
Until I came home
Then it didn't take long.
I thought I was free
To be going back home
But everything followed
And I still feel alone.
An angry man, at times, I am
Was never part of my family's plan
No one to share the agony I faced
No one to find what I feel is misplaced
To watch beside me a brother die
Knowing this news will make mothers cry
Lady liberty says it builds up my character
A softened heart I can no longer bare to her
A part of me I can't get back
I see who I am
I've just lost track.
So hard to function as I did before
Cause I'm not the same person anymore
Things seem small and without a purpose
Without any meaning; a shallow surface
I don't know where my feet have landed
This familiar place now feels demanding
Father God, help me to see
What has entered my life
And what I'm to be
I cannot go through this mess alone
I've seen so much
It's mine to own
Show me now what to do with it all
If you see me running
Catch my fall
Until you piece back my shattered plan
Show me the mosaic that I truly am
