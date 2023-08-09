LACONIA — The Lakes Region Youth Hockey Association is hosting an equipment swap for used sports equipment that children have outgrown.

People can donate equipment or swap it on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9, 10 and 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Aug. 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Merrill Fay Ice Arena.

