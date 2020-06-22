FRANKLIN — The Thrift Clothes Closet of Franklin has reopened at its new location at 357 Central Street. The thrift store has been serving Franklin for 17 years and is in an enlarged store front. Following CDC guidelines, the store is requesting customers to wear masks and gloves while shopping. If you do not have your own PPE, the store will provide them. The store will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 am. to 1 p.m.
We will be accepting donations by appointment by calling 934-2423.
