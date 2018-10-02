With the Ryder Cup concluding this past weekend, it is almost impossible to believe that the new PGA Tour Season is beginning this coming weekend. The Safeway Open, held at Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, California, will begin play October 4th. With a purse of $6.4 million and 500 FedEx Cup Points at stake, many of the lower ranked players have an opportunity to play and compete while the higher ranked players tend to take some time off over the next month. As of Tuesday, Phil Mickelson is currently slated to play in the event. Mickelson struggled at the Ryder Cup last weekend, and it will be interesting to see how he performs back on home soil. Defending Champion, Brenden Steele, won approximately $1.1 million last year with a score of 15-under par. Tony Finau finished second with a score of 13-under par while Phil Mickelson and Chesson Hadley tied for third with scores of 12-under par.
After the tournament concluded last year, the Atlas Peak wildfire swept through the area, forcing local residents to evacuate. The fire swept through part of the golf course, burning many of the tournament infrastructures. The tournament donated leftover goods, like bottled water, to the relief efforts. The Safeway Open raised nearly $4 million for charity in its first two years, and has earmarked 100 percent of its 2018 tournament ticket sales to benefit fire relief efforts in the area. This is on top of the $200,000 committed to the relief effort after the 2017 event.
Many people do not realize the amount of money that is raised and donated through PGA Tour events each year. In 2017, the Tour generated approximately $180 million for charity. Although players receive a nice paycheck if they make the cut, it is even better knowing that each tournament supports a local or national charity. Even the 2018 USA Ryder Cup Team generates $2.85 million to community outreach and youth golf development programs. The PGA Tour will head overseas to Malaysia after this weekend’s event. You can find the entire PGA Tour schedule online at www.pgatour.com.
