LACONIA – This summer marks the sixth season of Got Literacy Laconia delivering literacy materials to Got Lunch Laconia families. Each week, children receiving Got Lunch! food bags will also find a non-edible treat to enjoy and keep them reading and learning.
This year’s offerings include books, magazines, journal writing and coloring materials. Much of the material is space-related to align with the national library summer reading theme, “A Universe of Stories,” and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
This year’s Got Literacy Laconia distributions have been made possible as a result of generous donations from Altrusa Laconia, Meredith Village Savings Bank and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. In addition, a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) was awarded to Got Literacy Laconia and the Laconia Public Library, which will fund a storytelling event on Monday, August 12 at 1 p.m. in the Laconia Rotary Hall Auditorium at the Laconia Public Library. This year's presenter will be Simon Brooks. Children attending will select two new books to take home at the conclusion. All Laconia children up to age 12 are invited to attend.
For more information, please contact Janet Streifer at (860) 985-1232
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.