LACONIA – While fires can and do happen anywhere, it is the preparation and procedures in place that will save lives. Taylor Community and the Laconia & Gilford Fire Departments recently teamed up to prepare with a site specific drill at the Taylor home building in Laconia.
“It is vital that our residents and staff are knowledgeable and feel prepared in a fire emergency,” commented Taylor Community’s VP for Clinical Operations and Administrator, Mark Latham. “It’s been so impressive to see how residents have taken an active role in this process and we’re so proud of how all have partnered with one another to ensure their own readiness.”
As a testament to the organization’s commitment to safety, Taylor Community recently hired former Fire Chief and Fire Inspector Jim Hayes to coordinate its fire and life safety compliance. “Fires at senior living facilities pose challenges for even the best-trained and equipped fire departments. However, a thorough, proactive approach can help ensure the safety of residents, staff, and firefighters,” said Jim Hayes.
“The overall goal of today was a planned walk through of a fire drill that allowed us to evaluate our process to looks for areas of success and areas that need improvement. Today’s drill provided a chance for residents to see the firefighters and apparatus up close and personal, and it also provided a chance for the firefighters to tour the building and update their pre-plan data that they carry with them. They saw where the fire alarm panels are located and where the sprinkler controls are. They were able to evaluate which stairways gave them the best access routes to different parts of the building. They tested apparatus placement locations again to determine best advantage for use of the firetrucks. This was a nice cooperative effort between the Laconia and Gilford Fire Departments and Taylor Community.”
As a small token of their appreciation, Taylor Home residents baked and delivered chocolate chip cookies to the Laconia & Gilford Fire Department Firefighters.
