07-19 COM Summer Camp Pic2

In the second half of the summer season, Tapply-Thompson Community Center will be offering tennis lessons, soccer camp and Old Home Day festivities and its Annual Lobster-Chicken Dinner Fundraiser. For registration, cost and other information, visit ttccrec.org. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — In the second half of the summer season, Tapply-Thompson Community Center will be offering tennis lessons, soccer camp and Old Home Day festivities and its Annual Lobster-Chicken Dinner Fundraiser.

Tennis lessons will be offered Wednesday, July 19 through Aug. 3, for ages 6-10, at Kelley Park on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Instructor Scott McCullough has been playing tennis for over 30 years and has competed in high school and in college at Norwich University.  In recent years, he has been a part of the Men’s Doubles League at Mountainside Racquet and Fitness Center in New London. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.