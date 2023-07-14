In the second half of the summer season, Tapply-Thompson Community Center will be offering tennis lessons, soccer camp and Old Home Day festivities and its Annual Lobster-Chicken Dinner Fundraiser. For registration, cost and other information, visit ttccrec.org. (Courtesy photo)
BRISTOL — In the second half of the summer season, Tapply-Thompson Community Center will be offering tennis lessons, soccer camp and Old Home Day festivities and its Annual Lobster-Chicken Dinner Fundraiser.
Tennis lessons will be offered Wednesday, July 19 through Aug. 3, for ages 6-10, at Kelley Park on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Instructor Scott McCullough has been playing tennis for over 30 years and has competed in high school and in college at Norwich University. In recent years, he has been a part of the Men’s Doubles League at Mountainside Racquet and Fitness Center in New London.
TTCC's Challenger Sports Summer Soccer Camp will round out its summer schedule, running from Monday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 4. The Tiny Tikes, ages 3- 5 division, begins at 8 a.m.; the half day program, for ages 6-12, runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Bristol Old Home Day festivities kick off a huge roster of activities including an Antique Car Show, musical entertainment, displays, demonstrations, a craft fair and the TTCC Lobster Chicken Dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Kelley Park.
The meal includes cole slaw, roll, potato, Walker’s corn, homemade desserts and refreshments. Entertainment will be performed by Solitary Man, and tickets are now available online at ttccrec.org or by calling 603-744-2713.
Applications for the the Crafter/Vendor Fair at Kelley Park are due Monday, Aug. 7. The event will take place on Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Set-up will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. with 12-foot-square spaces available. The event is rain or shine; apply to: TTCC, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
For registration, cost and other information, visit ttccrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.