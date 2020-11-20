TILTON — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, a leader in the outlet industry, announced a new partnership with Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that provides families in need with new, essential products, including clothing, shoes, and home goods.
To support those in need this holiday season, Tanger is inviting shoppers to join in the spirit of charitable giving. All Tanger centers in the U.S., including the Tanger Outlets in Tilton, will sell limited edition "Goodness Gives" beanies to benefit Delivering Good. For every hat sold, $10.00 will be donated to the nonprofit organization. Additionally, Tanger will kick of its fundraising efforts by donating a minimum of 1,000 hats to the nonprofit's partners, including Homeless Families Foundation, Shelter of Flint, Durham Rescue Mission, For Good PGH, The Door.
"We provide poverty and disaster relief by distributing donations of new merchandise to people in need, and 2020 has been a busy year," said Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. "Our work is supported by companies like Tanger Outlets, foundations and the public, and our network of over 800 community partners gives us the reach to help people inside and outside the country. The money raised by the hat sales is desperately needed to help us process and ship the record number of product donations we've received. The need is great, and we're so thankful to Tanger Outlets for this opportunity."
The hats will be available for purchase in Shopper Services or on www.tangeroutlets.com for $15.00 starting now while supplies last. For more information on Tanger's partnership with Delivering Good, please visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/delivering-good.
