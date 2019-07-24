GILFORD – The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Lakes Region Riding Academy, is offering horsemanship camp sessions this summer. These camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lakes Region Riding Academy in Gilford. Remaining session dates for this summer are Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 19-22. These camps are an introductory program for participants to learn about horsemanship. The program will offer basic horse care knowledge, horse safety and the beginning basics of riding. All participants must wear long pants and a shoe or boot with a heel. Helmets will be available at the barn. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Enrollment in camp sessions is limited.
Cost: $105.00 per participant
For more information, please contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
