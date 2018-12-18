As the song goes, “Here are a few of my favorite things”.
This chocolate sauce can be put in jelly jars, or any jar you might have saved.
Raspberry Chambord Chocolate Sauce
This outrageous chocolate sauce, created by Carmen Jones, CCP, (Certified Culinary Professional) the International Association of Cooking Professionals’ Seattle Conference many years ago, has to rank as one of the best I’ve ever tasted. The occasion was a memorial luncheon in memory of James Beard, the noted chef, author and teacher. It’s so good that it is one of my gifts from the kitchen every holiday season. Chef Beard would have approved of Carmen’s efforts. Serve the sauce with ice cream pie, or over ice cream or Angel cake, or just eat it from the jar!
12 ounces best quality semi-sweet chocolate
½ cup unsalted butter
½ cup seedless raspberry puree (see recipe below)
1 cup heavy cream
2 Tbs. Chambord, Framboise or Cassis liqueur.
In the top pan of a double boiler, over gently simmering water, melt the chocolate, stirring often. Do not allow the water in the bottom boil.
Add the butter, bit by bit, stirring, until well blended. Chocolate will thicken somewhat and then become slowly thin. Maintain the low heat.
Add a tablespoon of the chocolate mixture to the beaten egg yolks, and then slowly whisk the eggs into the chocolate mixture. Slowly stir in raspberry puree, and then the cream. Sauce should be glossy and thick. Stir in the liqueur.
Pour the sauce into a glass jar with a lid, cover and refrigerate. May be reheated in double boiler or microwave.
Makes about 2 cups.
Raspberry Puree
8 ounce jar raspberry jam
Using a food processor or blender process the jam until smooth. Alternatively, work the jam through a sieve, measuring out ½ cup of the puree.
Almonds Bombay
This is a delicious treatment of almonds, and makes a lovely gift. Buy the almonds with skins on. You can repack them in the tin that you purchased them in, maybe covering the label wrap with some gift wrap or ribbon.
1 cup whole almonds
1 Tb. each of peanut oil, Sherry, finely granulated brown sugar and curry powder and curry powder.
Sprinkle of coarse salt (or Kosher Salt)
In a heavy pan mix the oil, Sherry, brown sugar, and curry powder.
Add the cup of almonds and a sprinkle of salt. Cook, stirring, until almonds are lightly roasted and glazed.
Herbed Boursin Cheese
I had forgotten this recipe, when I bumped into one my former students while shopping the other day.
She mentioned this recipe as one of her “go to” recipes for a gift or as an addition to her holiday table.
8 ounces whipped butter
16 ounces whipped cream cheese
1 teaspoon each: marjoram, chives, finely chopped
½ teaspoon thyme leaves, finely chopped
! TB. basil leaves, finely shredded
1 TB. flat leafed parsley, finely chopped
½ teaspoon salt, preferably Kosher
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 clove fresh garlic, peeled and crushed
Let butter and cream cheese come to room temperature. In a large bowl, food processor, or by hand, blend together, then add herbs and seasonings. Mix just to blend.
Serve on crackers, melba toast, or thin slices of a baguette, or pack in a container and “gift” it!
Happy Holidays!
