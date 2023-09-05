A daily routine is an excellent way for seniors to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy life to the fullest. Adding a consistent structure to your day can benefit people of any age, but is especially important to seniors’ physical and mental health. Routines provide predictability, which can help seniors feel more secure and in control of their lives as well as develop good habits and stick to them. But remember, routines aren’t all business — there should be plenty of time scheduled for activities that foster joy and keep life rich and meaningful.  

How to create a routine that brings joy

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.