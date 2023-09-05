A daily routine is an excellent way for seniors to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy life to the fullest. Adding a consistent structure to your day can benefit people of any age, but is especially important to seniors’ physical and mental health. Routines provide predictability, which can help seniors feel more secure and in control of their lives as well as develop good habits and stick to them. But remember, routines aren’t all business — there should be plenty of time scheduled for activities that foster joy and keep life rich and meaningful.
How to create a routine that brings joy
Setting up a routine is empowering and creates a sense of control, which is important as older adults may not have the same control over things like physical ability and mobility. Keep in mind that the routine is not meant to be a strict schedule but rather a foundation for structure and predictability.
Get senior input: The main goal of a routine is to meet the needs of the senior, so getting their input is key.
The routine should center on the senior’s needs and consider each person's unique abilities, desires and interests. Be sure to go over the details of what the senior wants his or her day to look like. Putting too many activities into each day can cause frustration, so working on a plan together is essential.
Set realistic goals: Focus on the “can,” not the “can’t,” and modify activities as needed. Setting realistic goals makes routines more achievable and enjoyable. For example, improving mobility or increasing physical activity gradually is better than pushing the limits right out of the gate. Measuring progress along the way will let you know when to make changes.
Start with a simple routine: It doesn’t have to be complicated or over-scheduled. Start by including essential activities such as meals, medication, hobbies and exercise. As seniors become more comfortable with the routine, more activities can be added or rearranged.
Include enjoyable activities: Routines don’t have to be boring. Focus on activities they enjoy, such as reading, gardening, walking or spending time with loved ones. Social engagements can not only brighten a senior’s day, but also improve health, so make sure to include time for the things they love.
Be flexible: Allow space in the routine to make changes as needed to accommodate unexpected events or be spontaneous. Maybe Tuesday was forecasted to be rainy but turns out to be bright and sunny, you take a rain check on your craft day and start the herb garden instead. Appointments, visits with family and friends and special outings all fall under this category, too.
Prioritize nutrition: A well-balanced diet should be part of any daily routine because it supports overall health and energy levels. Regularly spaced meals help control and maintain blood sugar levels, which is especially important for seniors with diabetes.
Make a schedule: A schedule gives seniors a tool to manage parts of their routine, feel more in control and reduce stress. Writing reminders where seniors can see them, setting timers so they know when to exercise and making to-do lists for tasks such as grooming and errands can help seniors keep track of their daily activities.
Benefits of a routine for seniors
Routines that incorporate joy while also creating predictability have several other noteworthy benefits, such as:
Reduces stress and anxiety: As older adults begin to deal with health issues, they may feel stressed and anxious. A routine lets seniors know what to expect each day, making them less likely to feel overwhelmed or anxious.
Increases feeling of safety and security: With the many changes that come with aging, seniors may experience intense emotions. If they are unsure of what the future holds, a routine can make them feel confident and safe by providing a familiar and predictable environment. It also makes it easier to plan activities with family and friends.
Improves sleep: A set routine can help regulate the body's internal clock, making falling and staying asleep easier. Sleep quality directly affects energy, memory and overall health. Establishing a daily routine can help lower anxiety and stress so older adults get better sleep and are generally healthier and feel better.
Helps manage symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's: For seniors with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, routines can be particularly helpful. These conditions have less impact on the area of the brain that controls procedural memory, so it’s actually easier for those with these conditions to remember and follow routines.
Familiar routines can create a sense of comfort and reduce confusion and anxiety.
Sample routine
Need help getting started? Here’s a sample daily routine outline to use as a starting point:
Morning:
Wake up at the same time every day
Drink a glass of water
Take any necessary medication
Eat a healthy breakfast
Afternoon:
Go for a walk or do some light exercise
Have lunch
Take a nap or rest for a while
Engage in a hobby
Evening:
Prepare a healthy dinner
Spend time with loved ones, socialize over the phone/virtual video meetup
Engage in relaxing activity such as reading
Take any necessary medication
Go to bed at the same time every night
Give the routine a test run
Giving the routine a test run allows everyone involved, from caregivers to seniors, to see if it supports the needs and goals as expected. A few small changes may be in order — adding something here, taking something away there or moving activities from the morning to the afternoon. The routine may need to change over time, so regular reevaluation will let you know if it still achieving the goal.
Comfort Keepers can help
If you need help establishing or maintaining a daily routine for a senior loved one, Comfort Keepers can help. Caregivers can help establish a daily routine that reduces stress and anxiety, creates a sense of control, infuses joy in every day and boosts physical and mental well-being.
Comfort Keepers believe in elevating the human spirit by providing clients with practical assistance and daily moments of joy. By giving equal parts compassion, attention and comfort, the goal is to help seniors feel independent again while promoting good health to enjoy their days.
Call 603-536-6060 or visit nhcomfortkeepers.com for more information.
